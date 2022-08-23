India coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid ahead of Asia Cup, unlikely to travel to UAE

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 06:37 pm

India coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid ahead of Asia Cup, unlikely to travel to UAE

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report," BCCI said in an official release.

Hindustan Times
23 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 06:37 pm
India coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid ahead of Asia Cup, unlikely to travel to UAE

India head coach Rahul Dravid will not travel to UAE with the rest of the squad for Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report," BCCI said in an official release.

The cricketers who are in India, are likely to leave for Dubai on Tuesday without Dravid. The former India captain and other support staff members Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and Vikram Rahtour (batting coach) were given a break from the Zimbabwe ODIs as former teammate VVS Laxman stepped in to work as the interim coach for the three-match ODI series which India won 3-0. The Asia Cup is slated to begin on August 27 but India begin their campaign against Pakistan the next day in Dubai.

There is however no confirmation on whether Laxman will step in for Dravid again. "We haven't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," a BCCI source told PTI.

The defending champions are placed in Group B alongwith Pakistan and a qualifier, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan comprise Group A.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel - both out with injuries, India have decided to field a full-strength squad that many believe is quite similar to what their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in a couple of months' time could look like.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who is making a comeback after the England ODIs. The former captain, who has not been at his best of late, was given a break from the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours.

