India choose not to enforce follow-on; 290 runs ahead at lunch on day 3

TBS Report
16 December, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 12:01 pm

For Bangladesh, Ebadot didn't take the field and even Shakib hasn't bowled in the second essay. The hosts have to toil hard again. 

Photo: AFP
India conceded just 17 more runs to get those last two wickets and give themselves an advantage of 254 runs as Bangladesh were bundled 150 in the first innings in Chattogram.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Ebadot Hossain to pick his third career five-wicket haul in what is his first Test appearance in 22 months. Axar Patel then picked the final wicket as India folded Bangladesh for just 250 runs.

KL Rahul opeted against enforcing a follow-on as visitors chose to bat again.

Today was supposed to be the 'moving day' of the Test match but it's kind of difficult to surpass the actions of Day 2. India made the first move and then showed signs of driving home the advantage to set the series opener up for an early finish. Much was expected from Shreyas Iyer who was a few steps away from his second Test hundred but he was removed for 86.

The India pacer ran through the Bangladesh top order before Kuldeep came in and picked up four in the middle. Bangladesh went to stumps gasping for breath at 133 for 8.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot didn't take the field and even Shakib hasn't bowled in the second essay. The hosts have to toil hard again. 

