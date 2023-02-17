India chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after sting operation fiasco

India chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after sting operation fiasco

Sharma, who was reinstated as the chief selector after India's bitter-sweet campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, got into trouble after he was heard spilling insider information in a ‘sting operation’ by ZEE Media.

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has decided to resign from his post on Friday. Sharma's resignation was accepted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. 

"Yes, Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn't asked to resign," a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity on Friday.

Chetan Sharma was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team.

Sharma, who was reinstated as the chief selector after India's bitter-sweet campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, got into trouble after he was heard spilling insider information in a 'sting operation' by ZEE Media.

The chief selector's explosive remarks created a ruckus in Indian cricket. In his series of revelations, Sharma alleged that several Indian players take injections to fast-track their comeback to international cricket.

Sharma opened up about an 'ego clash' between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Batting icon Kohli had stepped down as India's captain when Ganguly was at the helm. When Kohli relinquished India's captaincy, Ganguly asserted that the BCCI had asked him to reconsider his decision. 

However, Kohli contradicted Ganguly by revealing that the decision was declared a 'progressive step' by the apex Indian cricket board at the time. Veteran opener Rohit was appointed as India's captain across all formats in 2022.

Besides giving insights about internal discussions involving head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit, chief selector Sharma also claimed that he was at loggerheads with the management over Bumrah's return. The Indian pacer has struggled to make a comeback into the national side after his back injury. Pacer Bumrah is expected to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The star pacer is also doubtful for the One Day International (ODI) series against Australia in the World Cup year.

