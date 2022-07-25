India breaks Pakistan's world record with ODI series win against West Indies

Team India edged past West Indies in the second ODI to seal a series-clinching 2-0 win in the ongoing three-match series, at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday. Chasing a target of 312 runs, India reached 312/8 in 49.4 overs with Axar Patel smashing an unbeaten match-winning knock of 64 runs off 35 balls. The victory also helped India set a new record for the most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team.

India extended their winning streak to 12 vs West Indies, achieving the feat between 2007-22. The win also helped India overtake Pakistan, who had registered 11 consecutive victories against Zimbabwe from 1996-21.

Most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team:

12 - India vs West Indies (2007-2022)*

11 - Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (1996-2021)

10 - Pakistan vs West Indies (1999-2022)

9 - South Africa vs Zimbabwe (1995-2018)

9 - India vs Sri Lanka (2007-2021)

Axar's knock also included three fours and five sixes. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson also registered crucial half-centuries, playing knocks of 63 and 54 respectively. Captain Shikhar Dhawan failed to replicate his batting form from the previous game as he could only muster 13 runs off 31 balls as an opener. Meanwhile, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers took two wickets each for the hosts. Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein bagged a dismissal each.

Initially a century by opener Shai Hope helped West Indies post 311/6 in 50 overs, setting a target of 312 runs. Hope's blistering consisted of eight fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, captain Nicholas Pooran also played a knock of 74 runs off 77 balls. Shardul Thakur was in excellent form for the visiting bowling department and took three wickets. Deepak Hooda, Axar, Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a dismissal each.