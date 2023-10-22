India bowl first for the fifth game in a row in World Cup 2023

Sports

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 02:16 pm

The clash of the table toppers – arguably the two best, and certainly unbeaten, sides of World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ promises to be a battle of equals and could provide the first real thriller of this tournament.

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 02:16 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chosen to bowl first, making it the fifth consecutive game in which India will chase.

"We'll bowl first. No reason, we were here training yesterday and felt a bit of dew come in. Looks like a good pitch, we'll back ourselves to chase. Quite important to keep the momentum going, forget what happened in the past. Need to be at it all the time. This is one place where everyone wants to come and play, with beautiful weather and a nice stadium. Hardik isn't available, so does Shardul. We've got Shami and Surya," Rohit said at the toss.

"We'd have bowled first as well. Looks like a good surface, and we know the dew will come in. The important thing is whatever we do, we need to do well. We need to keep the momentum going. We are in a new ground, new conditions so need to adjust to these conditions as quickly as we can. We've got the same team for today - three seamers and two spinners," New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said.

If there is one team that fits the term 'bogey' for India, it is New Zealand. March 14, 2003, is when India last beat New Zealand at an ICC event. That was 20 years ago. MS Dhoni was yet to make his debut for India, and Shubman Gill was not even four years old. That's how long it has been.

Ever since, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2016 World T20, the World Cup 2019 semifinal, and the T20 World Cup of 2021 – all ended in heartbreaks for India.

However, for the Men in Blue, if there is ever a time to right the wrong, it's now. They have been on a roll, and despite sharing the distinction of remaining undefeated in the World Cup with NZ, look ruthless enough to clip the Kiwi wings.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

