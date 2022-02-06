India beat WI by six wickets, go 1-0 up

Riding on a clinical bowling display by Yuzvendra Chahal, and some fine hitting by Rohit Sharma at the top, India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI in Ahmedabad.

Rohit completed his 44th ODI fifty and added 84 runs for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan. The Indian captain got out on 60(51) and soon after his dismissal, Virat Kohli too returned to the pavilion on 8. Ishan scored 28(36) and Rishabh Pant was the final batter to be dismissed on 11(9).

Suryakumar Yadav 34(36) and debutant Deepak Hooda 26(32) wrapped up the proceedings, completing the 177-run chase in just 28 overs.

Earlier in the day, Yuzvendra Chahal returned with four wickets as Team India bundled out West Indies for 176. After being invited to bat first, Windies got off to a slow start with Mohammed Siraj removing Shai Hope early. Washington Sundar then joined the proceedings and picked two wickets.

West Indies kept losing wickets in the middle overs and were reeling at 79/7 at one stage. However, smart batting by Jason Holder and Fabien Allen helped Windies reach a respectable total. Holder was dismissed on 57(71). Meanwhile, Sundar scalped three and among the pacers Prasidh Krishna picked two wickets.