India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, notch up biggest win in ODI history

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 January, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 09:18 pm

Team India broke the record for largest victory (by runs) in ODIs as they defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the third and final match of the series in Thiruvananthapuram. India broke New Zealand's record (by 290 runs) to script history at the Greenfield Stadium. 

Opting to bat, India posted a mammoth score of 390/5 in fifty overs; the Sri Lanka run-chase ended in merely 22 overs, as the side could only reach 73.

Virat Kohli produced an incredible performance in the third and final ODI of the series, as he smashed an unbeaten 166 off just 110 deliveries, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes. Young Indian opener Shubman Gill had also smashed a brilliant 116 off just 97 deliveries, as he forged a brilliant 131-run partnership with Kohli.

Here's the list of highest victories by runs in ODIs:

317 – India vs Sri Lanka, 2023
290 – New Zealand vs Ireland, 2008
275 – Australia vs Afghanistan, 2015
272 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2010
257 – India vs Bermuda, 2007

Following Gill's dismissal, Kohli took over the offensive as he smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park; he brought his 150 off 106 deliveries. In fact, Kohli had been batting on 82 at the end of the 40th over, having played 76 deliveries. Over the next 10 overs, the Indian batter smashed 86 runs in merely 34 balls.

With the huge win over Sri Lanka, India clinched the three-match series 3-0, having beaten the islanders by 67 runs in the opening match in Guwahati, and by four wickets in the second game at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team India will be next seen in action against New Zealand as the two sides meet for a three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will continue to be a part of the team but KL Rahul remains absent due to personal commitments. Axar Patel will also miss the series as Shahbaz Ahmed has been named in the squad.

