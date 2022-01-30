India avenge 2020 final, beat Bangladesh to reach U-19 World Cup semis

Sports

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2022, 01:30 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 01:32 am

Related News

India avenge 2020 final, beat Bangladesh to reach U-19 World Cup semis

India Under-19 knocked the defending champions out as they beat Bangladesh Under-19 by five wickets to book a semifinals date with Australia. 

Hindustan Times
30 January, 2022, 01:30 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 01:32 am
India avenge 2020 final, beat Bangladesh to reach U-19 World Cup semis

India Under-19 knocked the defending champions out as they beat Bangladesh Under-19 by five wickets to book a semifinals date with Australia. 

Earlier in the chase, the 'Boys in Blue' lost Harnoon Singh for a duck in the second over. Then, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Shaik Rasheed steadied India's ship and then put their team into command by stitching a 50-run stand for the second wicket.

The stand eventually ended on 70 as Ripon Mondol dismissed Raghuvanshi on 44. On his next delivery, he sent the other well-set batter in Rasheed (26). Mondol then got two more, dismissing Siddarth Yadav on 6 and Raj Bawa for a duck. 

Eventually, Dhull remained unbeaten on 20 to take India over the line in 30.5 overs. India U19 were set a target of 112 in 50 overs. 

In the first innings, making use of the seam-friendly surface, India U19 pacer Ravi Kumar made the most of the conditions by dismissing  Bangladesh U19 opener Mahfijul Islam on 2 in the second over of the day. Then, he got rid of Iftakher Hossain Ifti on 1 followed by Prantik Nabil on 7.  

Then, Ariful Islam and Aich Mollah stitched a 23-run stand, and just when they looked settled, Vicky Ostwal dismissed the former on 9 and the MD Fahim on 0 to leave Bangladesh U19 five down. 

They were then seven down after Aich Mollah was run-out for 17, while Kaushal Tambe trapped skipper Rakibul Hasan on 7. SM Meherob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman (16) put on 50 runs for the next wicket but once Angkrish Raghuvanshi picked up Meherob, Bangladesh lost the next two wickets quickly and were skittled for 111 in 37.1 overs.

Cricket

Under 19 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

9h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

10h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

12h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

5h | Videos
Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

Mysterious objects in space have been amazed scientists

6h | Videos
How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP