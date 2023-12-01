India-Australia T20I being played with temporary electricity in Raipur; INR 3.16 crore bill due

Sports

Hindustan Times
01 December, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

India-Australia T20I being played with temporary electricity in Raipur; INR 3.16 crore bill due

Raipur stadium hosting India-Australia match has not paid electricity bills of INR 3.16 crore.

Hindustan Times
01 December, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 10:22 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur which hosted the fourth T20 match between India and Australia on Friday evening does not have a regular electricity connection because the state government authorities have not paid the power bills for the last several years.

The pending dues have now crossed ₹3 crore. It does not affect the matches held there, however, as the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) obtains a temporary connection from the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) whenever necessary.

"Power connection was provided to the stadium in 2010 on the application of the stadium construction committee. By 2018, outstanding bills had reached ₹3.16 crore, following which the supply was disconnected," said Ashok Khandelwal, superintending engineer (Raipur circle), CSPDCL

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Later, the stadium authority applied for a temporary connection of 200 kVA which was provided keeping in view security concerns as people visit it to watch matches," he said.

For the Friday's match too the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh obtained a temporary connection and deposited ₹10 lakh with the company, the official added.

"We have served notices to the state Sports and Youth Welfare Department for the recovery of dues. The department had earlier cited lack of budgetary provision. Recently it has assured that all the pending bills will be paid," said Khandelwal. The Director of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Shweta Sinha, did not respond to calls and messages seeking her comment.

CSCS president Jubin Shah said the cricket association does not own the stadium.

"It is owned by the state government and managed by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Public Works Department. The association does not have any outstanding electricity bills to pay for the stadium," he said.

"Apart from the temporary power connection, we have our own external power sources. Earlier too matches were held there in the same way," Shah added. Floodlights in the stadium are powered by generators because if the power supply gets disrupted, it takes half an hour to restart the lights, he said.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

2h | Pursuit
Infograph: TBS

Elevate your leadership skills with free online courses

4h | Pursuit
Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

10h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

4h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

43m | TBS Economy
Are these the most thrilling hotels?

Are these the most thrilling hotels?

5h | TBS World
Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

23h | TBS Economy