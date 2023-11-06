'India are manipulating DRS in World Cup'

Hasan Raza, a former cricketer for Pakistan, has made another controversial remark, this time alleging that India is abusing the decision review system (DRS) in the 2023 edition of the World Cup. India cruised to a victory over South Africa by 243 runs at the illustrious Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja was India's best bowler despite the fact that he did not win the Player of the Match award. He took five wickets and posted the best bowling figures of his career in terms of ODIs.

According to Raza, there was reason to be suspicious about Jadeja's dismissal of the in-form Rassie van Der Dussen through DRS.

Following the dismissal of India's appeal by the on-field umpire, they requested a review of the decision. Replays revealed that the ball struck the top of the middle and the leg stump when it made contact. The call that was made on the field was overturned, and van der Dussen was required to go back after scoring 13 runs facing 32 balls.

"Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?"

Hasan Raza Raises Questions on Indian Victory!

1 :- DRS was manipulated by BCCI with help of Broadcasters

2:- DRS was also Manipulated in 2011 when Sachin Tendulkar was playing Against Saeed Ajmal.

3:- Why Indian Team is Playing Outclass in every worldcup Event Happened in India.… pic.twitter.com/ieIJGy0cqH— Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 5, 2023

"The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," Raza was quoted as saying on ABN.

Raza also spoke about the match where Tabraiz Shamsi was given not out off Haris Rauf when the match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Chepauk was hanging in the balance.

"It was not the first time. The review in the match between Pakistan and South Africa and the last wicket partnership. They did not even apologise. Home conditions and home advantages come into play," he added.

Earlier, Raza sparked controversy when he said that the ICC and BCCI were giving India different balls, helping them get more swing than usual. Later, former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram lashed out, asking Raza not to tarnish the reputation of cricket in Pakistan.