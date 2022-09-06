India all but out of Asia Cup as Sri Lanka book spot in the Final

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka held nerves to guide Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 game in Dubai. They now have all but confirmed their spot in the Final after suffering a seven-wicket victory in their first match.

This is the first time India have lost back-to-back T20Is in a series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. And this means India have one foot on the flight back home and they are now at the mercy of other teams and their results in the next matches.

If Pakistan beat Afghanistan tomorrow, India and Afghanistan both will be eliminated from the tournament.

A third straight 170-plus chase for Sri Lanka and that is a run chase for the ages set up by the openers.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis hit fifties but Yuzvendra Chahal's triple helped India make a comeback in the Asia Cup Super 4 game in Dubai. The duo added 97 runs for the opening wicket in 11.1 overs.

But Rajapaksa and Shanaka held nerves towards the end to guide SL to their second Super 4 win. The two put on a 50-run partnership to take their team past finish line.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma top-scored with a 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34 as India posted 173 for eight after being to bat first.

For the islanders, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the main wicket takers, as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals despite Rohit's attacking innings.