India were all out for 255 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 399 on day three of the second test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 104, while Axar Patel contributed 45.

Tom Hartley (4-77) and Rehan Ahmed (3-88) shone with the ball for England, who are 1-0 ahead in the five-match series.