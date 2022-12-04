India all out for 186 as Shakib, Ebadot share nine wickets between them

Sports

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 03:20 pm

India all out for 186 as Shakib, Ebadot share nine wickets between them

This is India's second-lowest ODI total against Bangladesh.

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain share nine wickets between them to bundle India for 186 in the first ODI in Mirpur. This is India's second-lowest ODI total against Bangladesh.

Shakib led the way picking 5 for 36 with the Indians had no answer to him. He varied his pace, varied his lengths, and flummoxed the batter all over.

The Indian batters had no clue about Shakib, it seemed. Clearly, they were concerened in their mind about the arm ball. Some played outside the line, some played inside the line and he got five of them with the ball pitching almost in a similar area.

And the southpaw was well complemented by Ebadot Hossain, who went short and did the damage finishing with four wickets for 47 runs.

KL Rahul led a lone battle and scored 73 off 70 balls before getting out to Ebadot Hossain.

Earlier, Mehidy Hasan provided the hosts with an early wicket as he cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan for 7.

Shortly after the first powerplay, Shakib packed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in his first over. Shreyas Iyer was then dismissed by Hossain for 24. Rahul and Sundar steadied things before Shakib packed the latter for 19.

The all-rounder then removed Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar in the same over. Shahbaz Ahmed was out for a duck against Ebadot. 

Mohammed Siraj was the final batter to be dismissed. He was caught for 9 off Ebadot's bowling.

 

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shakib al Hasan / India Cricket Team / BD vs IND

