IND vs PAK World Cup ticket price explodes to INR 57 lakhs

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 12:08 am

Related News

IND vs PAK World Cup ticket price explodes to INR 57 lakhs

Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest secondary marketplace for tickets to live events", is among the few websites which have been selling tickets at a soaring rate.

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2023, 12:05 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 12:08 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The sale of tickets for all the warm-up and league stage matches for the 2023 ODI World Cup ended on September 3. BCCI, together with ICC, had constructed a unique approach to selling tickets online for Indian fans. Between August 25 and 29, the tickets were initially only available for users of Mastercard, ICC's commercial partner, before carrying out a phase-wise sale of tickets for general customers between August 30 and September 3. These were facilitated by BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the tournament.

Despite September 3 being the deadline day for the league matches through BookMyShow, the sale of tickets for World Cup matches continued in the secondary market where the ticket prices exploded to INR 57 lakhs.

Viagogo, which claims to be the "world's largest secondary marketplace for tickets to live events", is among the few websites which have been selling tickets at a soaring rate. If you enter the website, it has options for tickets for all the teams and for all the matches, including the warm-up games.

While the website mentions that the user will get notified, upon submitting their email, for the availability of the tickets for the two warm-up games India will play before the start of the World Cup, tickets are available are present for the league matches with price for the opener against Australia, on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, staring from INR 41,118 to INR 1.67 lakhs.

For the match against Pakistan, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, the price of tickets ranges from INR 57,198 to INR 57.15 lakhs.

The sale of tickets are yet to begin for the two semifinal matches and the final with September 15 being the date.

Cricket

IND VS PAK / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS