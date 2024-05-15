Inaugural Women's Club World Cup to be held from Jan-Feb 2026, FIFA says

Sports

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 06:13 pm

Related News

Inaugural Women's Club World Cup to be held from Jan-Feb 2026, FIFA says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in May 2021 revealed their plans to introduce the Women's Club World Cup as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game.

Reuters
15 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 06:13 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The first edition of the Women's Club World Cup has been proposed to start during January-February 2026 and the 16-team tournament will be held every four years, world football's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in May 2021 revealed their plans to introduce the Women's Club World Cup as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game.

FIFA, whose council met in advance of the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, did not provide any further details at this stage.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Women's Club World Cup would likely allow top European teams from the UEFA Women's Champions League to face clubs from the United States' National Women's Soccer League, as well as sides from countries where the women's game is less developed.

FIFA also approved a new calendar with a focus on providing more opportunities for rest and recovery for players and coaches.

"The Women's International Match Calendar and the subsequent amendments to our regulations represent an important milestone in our pledge to take the women's game to the next level by enhancing competitiveness across the world," Infantino said.

In addition, the FIFA Council formally appointed Mattias Grafstrom as the FIFA Secretary General, having been nominated on an interim basis in October last year.

"Football is my passion since I was born. I started playing it as a child and worked in football all my life at all different levels. There are therefore no words to express my feelings as I accept with pride and with a great sense of responsibility, the biggest challenge of my professional life," Grafstrom said.

Top News / Football

fifa / Women's Club World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

7h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

7h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

9h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

57m | Videos
Argentina has the most debt!

Argentina has the most debt!

1h | Videos
US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

22m | Videos
Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

3h | Videos