Inaki Williams ends incredible La Liga appearance run after 251 matches

AFP
30 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:53 pm

Williams had played in every La Liga match for Athletic since April 20, 2016, reaching a total of 251 consecutive games in Spain's top flight. The Ghana international became the all-time record holder for consecutive La Liga appearances in October 2021 when he played his 203rd match running, overtaking former Real Sociedad defender Juanan Larranaga.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams missed his first La Liga game in over six years after being left out of the squad to face Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Sunday.

Williams had played in every La Liga match for Athletic since April 20, 2016, reaching a total of 251 consecutive games in Spain's top flight.

The Ghana international became the all-time record holder for consecutive La Liga appearances in October 2021 when he played his 203rd match running, overtaking former Real Sociedad defender Juanan Larranaga.

Williams' incredible run was cut short after because of "physical discomfort" according to Athletic.

"The incredible streak of consecutive games played by Inaki Williams in La Liga is over," wrote the club on Twitter.

