Inactive BCB directors, including Papon and Mallick, face removal

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has undergone several significant changes following recent political shifts.

Within days, a new president was elected, and two director positions changed hands. Subsequently, some directors voluntarily stepped down, while others have gone into hiding since the government change. With over half of the 25 directors inactive, it has become increasingly challenging for the Faruque Ahmed-led board to function normally.

A number of directors have now missed three consecutive board meetings. According to the BCB constitution, any director absent from three meetings in a row automatically loses their position. Among those set to lose their roles are former BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon, Ismail Haider Mallick, and Obaid Nizam, among others. The matter is expected to be discussed in tomorrow's board meeting, where the names of those losing positions may be formally announced. The board meeting will also address Najmul Hossain Shanto's captaincy and Shakib Al Hasan's availability for the Afghanistan series.

The National Sports Council (NSC) has inquired about these vacant director positions. On Monday, NSC Secretary Aminul Islam sent a letter to BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Sujon, asking for a list of directors who had missed three consecutive meetings, along with steps taken to fill the vacant positions.

In the letter, the NSC referenced Clause 15(2) of the BCB constitution, which states that a director who misses three consecutive board meetings without a valid reason, such as illness, will lose their position. To fill these vacancies, the National Sports Council will form an election commission upon the board's request. According to Clause 13 of the BCB constitution, this commission will have up to 45 days to conduct an election to fill the roles.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August, several BCB directors have been in hiding, including Nazmul Hassan, Ismail Haider, Tanvir Ahmed Tito, Nazib Ahmed, A J M Nasir, Enayet Hossain Siraj, Gazi Golam Mortaza Pappa, Obaid Nizam, Sheikh Sohel, Advocate Anwarul Islam, Manjur Kader, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel. None of them have attended the last three board meetings. Their official removal from positions is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Additionally, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Khaled Mahmud Sujon, and Jalal have already resigned from their directorial roles.