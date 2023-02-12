Imranur first Bangladeshi gold medalist at Asian Indoor Athletics Championship

The 29-year-old sprinter won the gold medal tonight in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, by clocking his fastest time of 6.59 seconds in the 60-meter competition.

Imranur Rahman, a sprinter from Bangladesh, made history on Saturday when he became the nation's first-ever gold medalist at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship.

The 29-year-old sprinter won the gold medal tonight in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, by clocking his fastest time of 6.59 seconds in the 60-meter competition.

Imranur, Bangladesh's two-time fastest sprinter, finished third in the heats with a time of 6.70 seconds, securing a spot in the semifinals. 

He then made adjustments to his timing, lowering it to 6.61 seconds, moving into the final as the second-best competitor and losing only on a photo finish.

Imranur then clocked a personal best time of 6.59 seconds in the final to win the gold medal.

