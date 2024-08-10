Imane Khelif claims Olympic gold, overcoming controversy and delighting Algerian fans

Khelif's win not only earned her a place in history as the first Algerian woman to claim an Olympic boxing title but also marked the country's first boxing gold since 1996.

Khelif, who took home a silver medal at the 2022 World Championships, had been at the center of a heated gender dispute in the lead-up to the games. Both she and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) following gender tests that deemed them ineligible. Despite the controversy, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed Khelif to compete under the boxing eligibility rules from the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, which did not include gender testing.

In a dominant performance, Khelif won the gold by unanimous decision, a victory that sent her supporters into a frenzy. The atmosphere inside the arena was electric as she entered the ring, with fans chanting her name and waving flags in support. Khelif's precise jabs and powerful hooks kept Yang at bay throughout the match, and by the second round, she had her opponent against the ropes. Despite Yang's attempts to close the distance, Khelif remained in control, eventually securing her place at the top of the podium.

Following her victory, Khelif expressed her joy and relief, sharing that this moment was the culmination of eight years of hard work and sacrifice. "This is my dream. I'm Olympic champion, gold medallist. I'm very happy," she said. "Eight years, no sleep. Eight years, tired. Now, I'm Olympic champion."

The celebration continued after the match, with Khelif's corner lifting her onto their shoulders and parading her around the arena. The crowd erupted once more when she shadow-boxed to the stands, accompanied by the iconic song "Abdelkader" by Cheb Khaled, Rachid Taha, and Faudel.

The controversy surrounding Khelif and Lin's participation stems from the IOC's decision to strip the IBA of its status as the sport's governing body in 2023, taking over the organisation of boxing at the Paris Games. The IOC rejected the gender test results from the IBA, labeling them as arbitrary and unnecessary, a position that was endorsed by Human Rights Watch.

In addition to Khelif's triumph, Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng and Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin were awarded bronze medals. As Khelif stood atop the podium, the arena was filled with the sounds of celebration, marking a significant and triumphant moment for both her and Algeria.