Imane Khelif breaks down in tears after assuring medal at Paris Olympics amid international outcry over gender

Despite enduring days of intense scrutiny and online abuse over misconceptions about her gender, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif kept her nerves intact to secure a medal on Saturday at the Paris Olympics. The boxer triumphed over Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori with a decisive 5-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the women's 66kg bout.

This victory ensures Khelif at least a bronze medal, marking her second win in what has been a tumultuous campaign at the Olympics.

Khelif faced international scrutiny following her bout against Italy's Angela Carini, where the latter abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds. This was followed by the banned International Boxing Association's (IBA) claim that Khelif failed an unspecified eligibility test for women's competition last year.

The withdrawal of Carini sparked international outrage over an already prominent divide over gender identity and regulations in sports.

Following her win over Hamori, Khelif took a bow in front of the fans and couldn't suppress her emotions. She broke down in tears as soon as she hugged her team.