Imam, Shafique stand firm after England amass 657 in Rawalpindi Test

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 06:22 pm

Related News

Imam, Shafique stand firm after England amass 657 in Rawalpindi Test

Electing to bat on a flat track, England toyed with Pakistan's inexperienced bowling attack with four of their top five batsmen smashing rapid hundreds.

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 06:22 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England racked up a mammoth first innings total of 657 all out on day two of the opening test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Friday. In reply, Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq (90*) and Abdullah Shafique (89*) put on an unbroken 181 in the opening stand and finished the second day unscathed. 

Electing to bat on a flat track, England toyed with Pakistan's inexperienced bowling attack with four of their top five batsmen smashing rapid hundreds.

Resuming on 506-4 after thoroughly dominating the opening day of the contest, England batters continued to score at a breakneck pace even though Naseem Shah (3-140) made early inroads for Pakistan.

Visiting skipper Ben Stokes fell after an 18-ball 41 and Liam Livingstone managed nine in his debut test but overnight batsman Harry Brook (153) was simply unstoppable.

Brook, who smashed six fours in a Saud Shakeel over on Thursday, milked 27 runs from a Zahid Mahmood over.

Naseem finally ended Brook's 116-ball blitz which contained five sixes and 19 fours.

Leg spinner Zahid bled 235 runs - most by any test debutant - in 33 overs for his four wickets.

England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, are also scheduled to play in Multan and Karachi.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

9h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 5

36m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

4h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

4h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill