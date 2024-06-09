Imad Wasim set to return for Pakistan for India clash

Pakistan have been given a much-needed boost ahead of Sunday's clash with India at the T20 World Cup with all-rounder Imad Wasim passed fit to play.

Imad had to sit out Pakistan's opening game -- the humiliating defeat to the USA in Dallas - and had missed the final match of their pre-tournament series with England with what was reported to be a rib injury.

But Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten told the pre-match press conference that they would be able to call on the 35-year-old left-arm spinner.

"He will be available," said the South African, who took over the reigns of the Pakistan team in April.

Kirsten was unable to give any details of Pakistan's likely line-up as he said he was waiting on fitness updates on other players.

But the coach said that whoever took the field would not need any extra-motivation to bounce back from the painful defeat to the USA with a win against Pakistan's arch-rivals.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game," he said.

"I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort.

"It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. I mean, if that's what you're questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, we move on," he said.