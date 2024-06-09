Imad Wasim set to return for Pakistan for India clash

Sports

AFP
09 June, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 12:52 am

Related News

Imad Wasim set to return for Pakistan for India clash

Imad had to sit out Pakistan's opening game -- the humiliating defeat to the USA in Dallas - and had missed the final match of their pre-tournament series with England with what was reported to be a rib injury.

AFP
09 June, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 12:52 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Pakistan have been given a much-needed boost ahead of Sunday's clash with India at the T20 World Cup with all-rounder Imad Wasim passed fit to play.

Imad had to sit out Pakistan's opening game -- the humiliating defeat to the USA in Dallas - and had missed the final match of their pre-tournament series with England with what was reported to be a rib injury.

But Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten told the pre-match press conference that they would be able to call on the 35-year-old left-arm spinner.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"He will be available," said the South African, who took over the reigns of the Pakistan team in April.

Kirsten was unable to give any details of Pakistan's likely line-up as he said he was waiting on fitness updates on other players.

But the coach said that whoever took the field would not need any extra-motivation to bounce back from the painful defeat to the USA with a win against Pakistan's arch-rivals.

"It's never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They're trying their best. It's never nice. I don't think I needed to motivate this team for this game," he said.

"I think the important thing for us is that we operate genuinely as a team. Yes, we need individuals to make good performances, but playing games like this, I think is a real team effort.

"It's a big game, so we're going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team's motivated. I mean, if that's what you're questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can't take it back. It's gone. So, we move on," he said.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Imad Wasim / Pakistan Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

1d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

2d | Panorama
Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

Budget lays a strong foundation for stabilising economy: FICCI

2d | Panorama
Photo: Bing AI

Budget 2024-25: Too few rich, so better to tax the poor right?

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

4h | Videos
Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

1h | Videos
How was the India-Pakistan every T20 World Cup clash?

How was the India-Pakistan every T20 World Cup clash?

2h | Videos
No nuclear weapons needed to win Ukraine war: Putin

No nuclear weapons needed to win Ukraine war: Putin

3h | Videos