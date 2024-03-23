Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, available for T20 World Cup

Hindustan Times
23 March, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 08:48 pm

Wasim had announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year.

Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

After a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, all-rounder Imad Wasim on Saturday came out of retirement to make himself available for selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in

T20I format leading up to ICC T20I World Cup 2024," said Wasim in his X account.

"I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!"

He thanked the PCB for reposing trust in him and promised to give his very best to bring laurels to the country.

Speculations had been rife since the end of Pakistan Super League (PSL) as chief selector Wahab Riaz and national T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi asked Wasim to come out of his retirement.

The pressure to return was increased on the all-rounder after he played stellar roles in the playoffs and final of the PSL to help Islamabad United win the title.

The 35-year-old has played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan and bagged 44 and 65 wickets respectively in those formats with his left-arm spin.

The selectors are due to announce a pool of players for a training camp at an army base in Kakul in Northern Pakistan which will kick off the preparations of the national side for the T20 World Cup in June.

