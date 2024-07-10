'I'm not ready for my last game, but it's time': Di Maria hints on international retirement after reaching Copa final

Angel Di Maria has announced his retirement from the Argentina national team following the 2024 Copa America final.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old will play his final match for Argentina in the Copa America final. Having won every major title with Argentina, Di Maria has reiterated that Sunday's match will be his last.

"I'm not ready for my last game in the national team, but it's time. Whatever happens in the final, I think I can leave through the front door. I gave everything," Di Maria said after Wednesday's semi-final.

"I always gave my life for this jersey. There were times when I didn't get to, but lately I have. I am grateful to everyone who supported me."

Angel Di Maria was overcome with emotions while recalling the events in the dressing room leading up to Argentina's 2-0 win over Canada in the Copa America semi-finals.

In the post-match interview, the former Real Madrid forward revealed captain Lionel Messi's pre-match speech. Di Maria stated that the Barcelona legend motivated the side to win the match to honor him.

"Today, before stepping onto the field, Leo (Messi) gave a speech where he said that they wanted to reach the final for me, and that filled me with pride. This group gave me everything," Di Maria said.

Di Maria has been a key contributor to La Albiceleste's monumental success in major international tournaments over the past few years. He scored the winning goal for Argentina in the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil (1-0).

He also scored (45+1') in the 2022 Finalissima against Italy (3-0). In the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France, he scored in the 36th minute and assisted captain Lionel Messi in the 108th minute. The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in 120 minutes, with Argentina winning 4-2 on penalties.