'I'm not okay with this kind of fanaticism': Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Sports

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 05:47 pm

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that," said Kohli. "But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?"

India's Virat Kohli said he was the victim of an "absolute invasion of privacy" after individuals entered his hotel room in Perth and posted video of his clothes and belongings on social media on Monday.

The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of the "fans" and called for his privacy to be respected.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that," said Kohli.

"But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?

"I'm not okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Reuters has contacted the hotel for comment.

Australian batter David Warner said the video - which shows Kohli's bags, closet, bathroom and clothes - was "ridiculous" and "totally unacceptable".

India were beaten by South Africa in their Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

