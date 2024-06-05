Veteran Bangladesh batting all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad spoke candidly about how much his family has been an inspiration in his career, especially his children.

"My older brother used to play cricket, so that's what got me into cricket. He was my inspiration," Mahmudullah said in a video released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's socials.

The right-handed middle-order batter revealed how he is a fan of former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar and former India captain MS Dhoni.

"Other than that, when I started to know more I became a fan of Saeed Anwar and later MS Dhoni. I'm a big fan of Dhoni's temperament and calmness and there is a lot to learn from him I feel," he added.

The 38-year-old, who is known for his finishing abilities and also six-hitting abilities, spoke about how his older son is always cheering him on and wanting him to hit sixes.

"My children support me a lot, especially my oldest son. He's starting to understand cricket and he's always wanting me to hit sixes. He's happy when I hit sixes," he said.

"My life partner is always supportive, through thick and thin, she's always by my side," he added.

Despite the Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto coming under a lot of scrutiny in recent times, Mahmudullah believes he's going to do well as captain in the long run.

"Shanto is a very good leader, and he has very good game sense but we all need to give him time. The leadership qualities he has, God willing, he will do very well for Bangladesh," he explained.

As far as personal performances and milestones go, Mahmudullah is looking more forward to helping the team win games in what is a difficult time for the Tigers.

"I'm not focused too much on my individual milestones, it's always about doing what's best for the team and that makes me the happiest," he said.

"Our people are very passionate and they want us to do well. I'm grateful that Allah has taken me so far," he concluded.