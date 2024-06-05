'I'm a big fan of Dhoni's temperament and calmness and there is a lot to learn from him'

Sports

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 04:11 pm

Related News

'I'm a big fan of Dhoni's temperament and calmness and there is a lot to learn from him'

The 38-year-old, who is known for his finishing abilities and also six-hitting abilities, spoke about how his older son is always cheering him on and wanting him to hit sixes.

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 04:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Veteran Bangladesh batting all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad spoke candidly about how much his family has been an inspiration in his career, especially his children.

"My older brother used to play cricket, so that's what got me into cricket. He was my inspiration," Mahmudullah said in a video released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's socials.

The right-handed middle-order batter revealed how he is a fan of former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar and former India captain MS Dhoni.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Other than that, when I started to know more I became a fan of Saeed Anwar and later MS Dhoni. I'm a big fan of Dhoni's temperament and calmness and there is a lot to learn from him I feel," he added.

The 38-year-old, who is known for his finishing abilities and also six-hitting abilities, spoke about how his older son is always cheering him on and wanting him to hit sixes.

"My children support me a lot, especially my oldest son. He's starting to understand cricket and he's always wanting me to hit sixes. He's happy when I hit sixes," he said.

"My life partner is always supportive, through thick and thin, she's always by my side," he added.

Despite the Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto coming under a lot of scrutiny in recent times, Mahmudullah believes he's going to do well as captain in the long run.

"Shanto is a very good leader, and he has very good game sense but we all need to give him time. The leadership qualities he has, God willing, he will do very well for Bangladesh," he explained.

As far as personal performances and milestones go, Mahmudullah is looking more forward to helping the team win games in what is a difficult time for the Tigers.

"I'm not focused too much on my individual milestones, it's always about doing what's best for the team and that makes me the happiest," he said.

"Our people are very passionate and they want us to do well. I'm grateful that Allah has taken me so far," he concluded. 

Top News / Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad / MS Dhoni / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

7h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

8h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

1h | Videos
Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

2h | Videos
India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

3h | Videos
Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

4h | Videos