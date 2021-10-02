I’ll be happy if Bangladesh become champions: Razzak hopeful of Tigers' T20 WC chances

Bangladesh aren't a very successful side when it comes to T20 cricket and they don't have a good record at all in the T20 World Cup. The Tigers have only one win to their name in the competition and that too way back in 2007. Given their previous records, Bangladesh have little to lose in the World Cup.

But the scenario is a little different now as Bangladesh have won their last three T20I series pretty convincingly and their confidence is very high ahead of the tournament. Former Bangladesh spinner and currently one of the selectors Abdur Razzak is expecting the best possible result and said that he will be happy if Bangladesh can lift the trophy.

Confidence is always a key factor ahead of a big tournament and the Tigers have regained it by winning three series back to back. They were absolutely outclassed by New Zealand earlier this year but Mahmudullah's men bounced back by winning the T20I series against Zimbabwe overseas and home series against Australia and New Zealand.

Probably the habit of winning games Bangladesh have been able to form is giving Razzak hope. "The best possible team is going to the World Cup. I'll hope for a good result. There is no end to improvement. So I'll be happy if Bangladesh become champions. I believe everyone wants that. I want our team to play good cricket," said the former cricketer.

The Bangladesh cricket team will leave for Oman in the morning of October 3. They will have to reach the main round after playing the first round of the T20 World Cup. Although it's officially called the first round, it is basically the qualifier round of the tournament.

Bangladesh will play in Group B in this round. In the first round, Bangladesh will face Scotland, Oman, and Papua New Guinea.