Iftikhar, Shan half-centuries help Pakistan post 159/8 against India

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 04:07 pm

The pair put on 76 for the third wicket to resurrect Pakistan's innings, with Shaheen Afridi (16 off eight balls) hitting some big late blows to help boost the total.

A quickfire half-century from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaan Masood's resiliant fifty have helped Pakistan post a competitive total in their massive ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against arch-rival India in Melbourne on Sunday.

Iftikhar took a particular liking to the spin of Axar Patel, as the Pakistan No.4 helped his side overcome the loss of Babar Azam for a golden duck and Mohammad Rizwan for just four to post 159/8 at a packed MCG.

Arshdeep Singh (3/32) had both Pakistan's openers back in the pavilion by the end of the fourth over, only to see Iftikhar (51 off 34 deliveries) and Shan Masood (52* from 42 balls) dine out on India's spinners during the middle overs.

The pair put on 76 for the third wicket to resurrect Pakistan's innings, with Shaheen Afridi (16 off eight balls) hitting some big late blows to help boost the total.

Iftikhar took 21 from one Axar over, with the right-hander smashing three sixes inside four deliveries to help bring up just his second T20I half-century of his career.

Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami (1/25) was brought back into the attack with immediate effect as he removed Iftikhar, before Hardik Pandya (3/30) picked up a pair of wickets to reduce Pakistan to 106/5 with five overs remaining.

A composed Masood brought up the third T20I half-century in the penultimate over of Pakistan's innings, leaving India with a decent total to chase to claim bragging rights on the big stage.

 

