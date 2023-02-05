Iftikhar hits Wahab for six sixes in an over in PSL exhibition match

Hitting six sixes in an over in cricket has happened quite a number of times now. But the sheer amazement for executing such an incredible feat remains unparalleled. On Sunday, Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed joined the exclusive club as he slammed six sixes in the 20th over bowled by Wahab Riaz in an exhibition match of Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

He eventually finished at 94 not out from 50 balls and helped his team Quetta Gladiators pile up 184 runs on the scoreboard.

Iftikhar's blitzkrieg against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi enthralled the spectators and a video of his incredible power-hitting got viral on social media. His tremendous batting ensured that Riaz ended up with a spell of 3/47 runs in his four overs in the match. For Quetta Gladiators, middle-order batter Khushdil Shah scored 36 runs in 24 balls and opener Abdul Wahid Bangalzai hit 28 in 19 balls.

Chasing the target of 185 runs, Babar-led Peshawar Zalmi could manage to score 181 runs and lost the match by three runs. Babar scored 23 runs in the match.

Earlier, in 2007, South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs had become the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket when he smashed Netherlands' Daan van Bunge all around the park in the ICC ODI World Cup. In the same year, India's Yuvraj Singh had stormed his way into the history books by emerging as the first player in T20Is to smash six sixes in an over. He had raced to 36 runs off consecutive deliveries by England's Stuart Broad in the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007. Meanwhile, in first class cricket, Ravi Shastri was the first Indian batter to have achieved the feat of hitting six sixes in an over which he did against Baroda during the 1984-85 Ranji Trophy season.