'If you make Dhoni captain of Bangladesh, they won't become world champions': Salman Butt backs under-fire Babar

Karachi Kings are facing a worst-ever run in the Pakistan Super League this season. The Babar Azam-led side lost eight successive games and is reeling at the bottom of the table without a point in the tournament so far. On Wednesday, Kings lost their eighth game of the season against Multan Sultans – the loss was further marred with a video which showed the side's mentor Wasim Akram and Babar in heated discussion near the boundary line.

Many have been critical of Karachi Kings' performances this season but former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has rallied behind Babar Azam.

"I wouldn't say that. He is also the captain of Pakistan. Now, if you make MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting the captain of Bangladesh, they won't become world champions. If you have to bring some change, you need to be patient," said Butt.

"In franchise cricket, if you don't have the right balance in your squad, you can't do much. And Babar has got these players hardly a week before the start of the tournament. You don't have specialists in the side, so it doesn't matter how strong a planner you are."

Butt further said that the team is filled with all-rounders which doesn't provide the right balance to the side.

"From what I've seen, almost every key player barring one or two is an all-rounder in the Karachi side. Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan.. you don't have a proper pace bowler, you don't have an outright leg-spinner, or a specialist batsman. If you have 7-8 all-rounders in a 11-member team, you can't do much. This is a game of specialists, not of all-rounders," said Butt.

"You need players who know how to control the game, how to bail the team out of tough situations. All these players are specialists at no.6 or seven. Here, they are coming at no.4, 5, 6, 7. There's no specialists."