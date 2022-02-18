'If you make Dhoni captain of Bangladesh, they won't become world champions': Salman Butt backs under-fire Babar

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 02:36 pm

Related News

'If you make Dhoni captain of Bangladesh, they won't become world champions': Salman Butt backs under-fire Babar

Many have been critical of Karachi Kings' performances this season but former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has rallied behind Babar Azam.

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 02:36 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Karachi Kings are facing a worst-ever run in the Pakistan Super League this season. The Babar Azam-led side lost eight successive games and is reeling at the bottom of the table without a point in the tournament so far. On Wednesday, Kings lost their eighth game of the season against Multan Sultans – the loss was further marred with a video which showed the side's mentor Wasim Akram and Babar in heated discussion near the boundary line.

Many have been critical of Karachi Kings' performances this season but former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has rallied behind Babar Azam.

"I wouldn't say that. He is also the captain of Pakistan. Now, if you make MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting the captain of Bangladesh, they won't become world champions. If you have to bring some change, you need to be patient," said Butt.

"In franchise cricket, if you don't have the right balance in your squad, you can't do much. And Babar has got these players hardly a week before the start of the tournament. You don't have specialists in the side, so it doesn't matter how strong a planner you are."

Butt further said that the team is filled with all-rounders which doesn't provide the right balance to the side.

"From what I've seen, almost every key player barring one or two is an all-rounder in the Karachi side. Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan.. you don't have a proper pace bowler, you don't have an outright leg-spinner, or a specialist batsman. If you have 7-8 all-rounders in a 11-member team, you can't do much. This is a game of specialists, not of all-rounders," said Butt.

"You need players who know how to control the game, how to bail the team out of tough situations. All these players are specialists at no.6 or seven. Here, they are coming at no.4, 5, 6, 7. There's no specialists."

Cricket

Salman Butt / Babar Azam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

2h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

3h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

4h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

4h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

17h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

19h | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

3
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

4
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

5
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

6
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 