If you don't play top teams regularly, you won't grow as a cricketer: Litton

The duo met by the swimming pool with other players from both sides also present, and Ashwin revealed he told Litton that he thought Litton can reach the levels of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith when he saw him playing for Bangladesh for the first time.

Ravichandran Ashwin had revealed earlier this week that before the Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh, he had a long conversation with Bangladesh batter Litton Das. 

The duo met by the swimming pool with other players from both sides also present, and Ashwin revealed he told Litton that he thought Litton can reach the levels of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith when he saw him playing for Bangladesh for the first time.

"I told Litton Das that I saw him during his Test debut. I saw his style of play and thought here is a pathbreaker to take Bangladesh cricket forward. I told him 'I have a small disappointment. I thought you will reach the level of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson'," Ashwin said as he talked about his conversation with Litton.

The Bangladesh batter has now revealed what he told the India off-spinner.

"I had a conversation with Ash bhai in the swimming pool during the second Test in Mirpur. He told me that when he saw me for the first time in 2015, he thought that I could reach the levels of all those players you mentioned. But I told him that things were different back then. I was young and the more you play cricket at the highest level, the more you grow," Litton told Sportstar.

"Secondly, we don't play away series too often. Though we have played against New Zealand, we have not played a bilateral series in Australia, we don't play too often in South Africa or in India or Pakistan. So, if you don't play against top four-five teams on a regular basis, you won't be able to grow as a cricketer," said Litton.

The Bangladesh batter further added that the Indian team gets significant exposure in international cricket as well as the IPL, which benefits the players.

"That's what I told Ash bhai. The Indian team plays regular cricket against Australia, England, New Zealand, so the players benefit. Even during the IPL, the Indian players get an opportunity to play with these cricketers and when you play with top-level cricketers regularly, then you get to learn a lot," said Litton.

