'If you don’t have missiles, you have to opt for guerilla war': Hathurusingha hints at taking more of 'home advantage'

Chandika Hathurusingha returned and returned with a 'guerilla war'. No, he didn't mean the war on the battlefield but on the ground. On his very first press conference upon his return as Tigers' head coach after six years, Hathurusingha was asked whether he would continue to take 'home advantage' which he began in his first regime back in 2016-17. During that period, Bangladesh beat the likes of South Africa, India, Pakistan, England, and Australia at home in ODIs and Tests.

According to Hathurusingha, every other team takes home advantage and there is no wrong in curating the pitch according to the home side's strength.

"What is home advantage? I am asking you, what's home advantage? When we go to New Zealand, what sort of wickets do we get? What do Australia and England do when we go there? What is India doing at home?" he countered the journalist asking the question.

"If you don't have missiles, how do you fight? You have to opt for a guerilla war, isn't it? You let them come home (and you make the best with the little you have). If you don't have ammunition, then you can't do it," Hathurusingha further said.

Hathurusingha emphasised developing players to perform well in away conditions but until then, he vowed to take 'home advantage'.

"All we can do is, probably, develop those players, so that eventually we have enough (to go and win matches consistently overseas)."

"But, I think you can't say that they did badly (in overseas series). In South Africa (last year), they did well. In New Zealand (in Tests last year), they did well," he added.

"As we discussed, there are some players coming through the system. It takes time for players to come through the system. I am not agreeing with you (about taking advantage at home), because every country does the same thing. You need to take home advantage. We play to our strengths when at home," Tigers' newly-appointed coach concluded.

Hathurusingha's first assignment will be against England at home. The Tigers will play three ODIs and three T20Is in March.