'If we have a bad game, we will be criticised again': Shanto not complacent despite big win

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 02:46 pm

‘If we have a bad game, we will be criticised again’: Shanto not complacent despite big win

Bangladesh were in control of the Sylhet Test for the most part but Shanto is determined to rectify the mistakes they made in the first Test - like not batting longer in the first innings.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After a disastrous World Cup campaign, a Test win over a big team like New Zealand was much-needed for Bangladesh to erase the painful memories. But Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto believes nothing has changed and they need to trust the "process" and not worry about the uncontrollables.

Shanto had an indifferent World Cup with three 40+ scores and six single-digit scores and Bangladesh finished the tournament with just two wins. 

When asked what changed overnight after the World Cup debacle, Shanto said, "Nothing has changed. There will be outside chatter. Now we are being praised, but if we have a bad game, we will be criticised again. It's not in our hands, so we don't worry about that. What we can control is the process, and we try to follow that."

Bangladesh were in control of the Sylhet Test for the most part but Shanto is determined to rectify the mistakes they made in the first Test - like not batting longer in the first innings. 

"We won today, but that doesn't mean everything was right for us in the match. We want to make a plan so that we don't make the same mistakes in the next match."

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Najmul Hossain Shanto / New Zealand Cricket Team

