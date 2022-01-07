If other players are given opportunities, they can do the job: Shakib

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not been a part of the Bangladesh team that is currently touring New Zealand as he took a leave citing family reasons. Shakib came back to Bangladesh on Thursday to take part in the 50-over Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20. The BCL will begin on 9 January in Sylhet and the BPL on 21 January.

In a mobile phone launching program in Dhaka, the all-rounder stated that the historic Test win against New Zealand has dismissed the media perception of 'four-five big players' and added that everyone in the team can do the job if given chances.

"Unbelievable start to the year, I must say," said the all-rounder. "Every player and coaching staff deserve a lot of credit for the way the team performed. Because we did not have a good last year. I hope that this year will be much better. Everyone has to be credited for playing such good cricket in alien conditions."

"There is a perception in the media that only four-five players play well. This win should dismiss that. If other players are given opportunities, they can do the job," he added.

The pitch in the first Test match in Mount Maunganui looked green but did not take much time to brown up. But the pitch in the second Test match in Christchurch will be a green top and the grass will be livelier. But Shakib said that Bangladesh should make the best use of their confidence.

"Even if they prepare a green top, we will have an advantage because our three seamers bowled really well. (Mehidy Hasan) Miraz bowled well too. New Zealand have to remember that they have to face our bowlers too. Our team is very confident especially after such a big win. I hope they will make the best use of it," Shakib said.

The all-rounder said that the BCL and BPL are all part of his preparation for the Afghanistan series - ODI and T20I - in February.

"These are all part of the preparation. Because after these tournaments, we have a long international schedule. So I want myself to be in the best possible shape. I think if I play a few matches in the BCL and then make good use of the confidence in the BPL, then I will be in good shape during the Afghanistan series. That's why I am playing in this tournament," Shakib stated.