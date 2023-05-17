If Man City have to score, let it be early: Ancelotti

Sports

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 06:17 pm

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he prefers Manchester City to score early in the second leg at the Etihad so that his team have enough time to react and fight back in the game. The Italian expects a close game like the draw at the Bernabeu last week.

Real have won five Champions League trophies in the last decade, three with Zinedine Zidane and two with Ancelotti, including last season when they beat City in the semis with a 6-5 aggregate win.

The tie is level at 1-1 from the first leg in Spain where Real took the lead through a stunning Vinicius Jr strike, but were pegged back by City's Kevin De Bruyne in the second half.

"Tomorrow won't be that different from the first leg," Ancelotti said.

"We want to improve a few things from last week. Man City have the best team in Europe at the moment and it will be exciting. "But when we value a team, it's everyone, not just one player. We don't just think about Erling Haaland... What about Kevin De Bruyne? What about Ilkay Gundogan? What about Riyad Mahrez? It is difficult."

"What we are clear about is that if they have to score, let it be early. That way we have more time to react," he added.

Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League a record four times as a coach at AC Milan and Real, warned his players not to be complacent against their opponents at the Etihad on Wednesday.

"Quality alone is not enough to face games like this, you need to have other things," Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's not easy to explain (Real's recipe for success), but I think the Champions League is special for Real Madrid because of its history. It's the first five European Cups Real won and how that history still lives today."

Carlo Ancelotti / real madrid / UEFA Champions League / manchester city

