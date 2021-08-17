'If it's taught anything to the British, never mess with Indians after 15th August': Jaffer after India's win at Lord's

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 August, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 02:03 pm

Drawing the Independence Day reference, Jaffer, after India’s 151-run win over England in the second Test match on Monday, said one should never mess with the Indians after 15th August.

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Trust Wasim Jaffer to always come up with the best possible tweets during a Test match and if that Test match results in a famous Indian win at an iconic venue like Lord's then his tweets become one of the major sources of entertainment for cricket fans. Drawing the Independence Day reference, Jaffer, after India's 151-run win over England in the second Test match on Monday, said one should never mess with the Indians after 15th August.

India's victory, which came against all odds, tasted sweeter as it happened a day after the country's 75th Independence Day.

"If 15th August has taught anything to the British, it is to never mess with Indians after 15th August," Jaffer tweeted.

Jaffer, in a series of witty tweets, that included memes and also a quote of Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated India's victory in his own style.

The former India opener started off with a meme highlighting his emotions as Mohammed Siraj got the last wicket to seal the deal for India.

Jaffer then drew the I-Day reference and quickly moved to the bottle-cork episode involving KL Rahul. The former right-hander cited a Sachin quote to congratulate the Virat Kohli-led side.

"To borrow a quote from @sachin_rt, "People throw stones, you turn them into milestones". This is a milestone victory, congratulations @imVkohli and Team India," he tweeted.

Jaffer's tweets did not stop there. He compared the Indian team to a pack of wolves and used KL Rahul's post-match quotes in his next post.

"KL Rahul: "If you go after one of our guys all eleven will come right back!" The wolf is the strength of the pack. The pack is the strength of the wolf. And this pack of wolves did some glorious hunting today," wrote Jaffer.

Mohammed Shami (56 no & 1/13 in 10 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 & 3/33 in 15 overs) played innings of their lives and then rocked the England top-order, before Ishant Sharma (2/13 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) played their part to perfection to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

This was India's third Test match win at Lord's having won earlier in the 1986 and 2014 series and they now have six points in the World Test Championship.

