If I were bowling to Surya, I'd be disheartened to see his batting: Hardik Pandya

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 01:53 pm

Related News

If I were bowling to Surya, I'd be disheartened to see his batting: Hardik Pandya

Riding on Suryakumar's scintillating knock of 112* off 51 balls, Pandya-led India posted a massive total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Indian skipper Pandya lauded in-form Suryakumar for his batting brilliance.

Hindustan Times
08 January, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 01:53 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav fashioned Team India's memorable win over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. The on-song batter played a scintillating knock to make sure Hardik Pandya-led India finish ahead of Sri Lanka in the series decider at Rajkot. 

After Rahul Tripathi's crucial cameo gave India a rollicking start in the powerplay, Suryakumar joined forces with opener Shubman Gill as the batting duo laid the foundation for a match-winning total at Rajkot.

While opener Gill missed out on his maiden T20I half-century, Suryakumar remained unbeaten and slammed his third century in the shortest format of the game. Riding on Suryakumar's scintillating knock of 112* off 51 balls, Pandya-led India posted a massive total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Indian skipper Pandya lauded in-form Suryakumar for his batting brilliance.

"I think he has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I'd be disheartened on seeing his batting, with the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders," Pandya said. After Suryakumar guided India to a gigantic total, pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged three scalps while Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik shared four wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 137 in 16.4 overs.

Premier batter Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics. Stand-in skipper Pandya also praised Tripathi for playing a small cameo in India's win over Sri Lanka in the series decider. The Indian all-rounder was also quizzed about giving advice to Suryakumar, who has been India's go-to batter in the shortest format. "Special mention to Rahul Tripathi - the ball was doing something but he showed great intent. Then SKY did his thing. You don't need to tell him anything, he knows what to do. If there is any situation where he is unsure, we have our chats but more often than not, he knows what to do," Pandya added.

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav / Hardik Pandya / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

5h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

5h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

18h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

18h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

23h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals