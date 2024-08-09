If the government is interested in me, I would be willing to join BCB: Fahim

One of the most renowned local cricket coaches in Bangladesh, Nazmul Abedeen Fahim took part in the anti-quota protests with students which eventually resulted in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning and fleeing the country.

Fahim, who is currently the head of cricket at the BKSP opened up on why he joined the student protests and if he harbours any hopes of joining the cricket board now that the previous regime is gone in an exclusive interview with The Business Standard.

What motivated you to join the student protests?

From the outset of the student protests, I supported their demands because I found them to be justified. A 56% quota in our context is unacceptable. I expressed my solidarity on Facebook. As the situation escalated, it became clear that things were heading in a negative direction. I anticipated that authoritarian actions might follow. There was pressure on students through terms like "razakar," and the government seemed to believe that a few killings would force the students to back down. I wanted to share my thoughts on Facebook from the beginning.

You were seen on the streets during the movement. Did you think at that time that the government could fall?

No, not at that time. It was when random killings began that I felt compelled to join the protests and thought it was high time for this government to step down. I saw posts about young people, just 18-20 years old, putting their lives on the line, while older people stayed at home. It felt unfair. I joined the protests and saw even older people, including families, on the streets. Such violence was unimaginable.

Interestingly, I joined the protests on 2 August, and it was the first time I had been on the streets since 1969, during the mass uprising. I was just ten then, and I participated in marches in support of the Awami League. Since then, I haven't joined any marches or slogans.

What do you think will happen with the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board)?

It seems unlikely that the current board members will return. Even though they are still board members, it's unclear whether the board can be dissolved or a new one formed according to the ICC's constitution. Given the extraordinary situation, government intervention might be necessary. The cricket board needs reform, and the new government should oversee this process.

If the current board members do not return, how will upcoming cricket events be managed? And considering the ICC's rules, government intervention could lead to the board being banned, as seen in Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. What is the solution?

In this extraordinary situation, the ICC must be convinced accordingly. Since the current board members are unavailable, the government should contact the ICC. I believe it can be managed. The board's CEO is still in place and can handle the operational aspects. Matches and upcoming series will proceed as planned.

Who is currently running the board?

Organisational tasks and fieldwork are handled by BCB staff. Only decision-making comes from the chairmen. For now, the staff will manage operations, and decisions can be made by contacting the chairmen. If they are unavailable, the CEO will have to take the process forward.

Given the need for board reform, who would be ideal for the board with government and ICC assistance?

It's difficult to specify who would be ideal, but I can suggest the type of person needed. Experience and knowledge are important, not necessarily a cricket background. Expertise in marketing, finance, and other relevant areas is crucial. We need selfless individuals who view their role as a responsibility, not a privilege. Such people do exist in Bangladesh. A combination of good leadership and systematic management is required.

You've previously expressed interest in a leading role at the BCB. With the current situation, are you interested in working there now?

If they are interested in me, then I would be willing to participate. The key is who is appointed to the board. If the right people are chosen, I would be willing to contribute. Even if I am not on the board, I can provide input that the new board might consider. It's essential that the new board listens to outside perspectives. The previous board lacked this openness. Whether I am included or not, I can still offer valuable input.