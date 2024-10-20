'If all problems could be solved by giving a status on social media, I'd give one every day'

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, addressed the rising tension surrounding Shakib Al Hasan's absence during a press conference ahead of the first Test against South Africa.

When questioned about the players' silence on the matter, Shanto lightheartedly remarked, "Given the current situation, posting a status on Facebook won't solve everything, but I'm thinking of giving one every day just for fun." His comments came amidst a backdrop of protests in Mirpur, both in support of and against Shakib's return to play what was supposed to be his final Test.

Bangladesh cricket has been in turmoil since news broke that Shakib would not be able to return to play the final Test of his career. The situation escalated with protests outside Mirpur Stadium, where a group of demonstrators opposed his participation. The following day, a counter-protest took place in support of Shakib, with tensions running high as supporters and detractors clashed in rallies and even physical altercations. On 20 october, both sides had gathered outside the stadium, with pro- and anti-Shakib groups exchanging slogans and even resorting to confrontations.

Despite the turmoil, none of the national team players have publicly commented on the situation, and no posts have been made on social media. Shanto, however, stated that such actions wouldn't have changed the outcome. Reflecting on the situation, Shanto explained that the team's focus has shifted to cricket, saying, "Tomorrow, a Test match starts, and that's where our attention is. Yes, it would have been great if he could have finished here, but we are now concentrating on winning the Test match."

His remarks alluded to the players' earlier actions in august, when nearly all members of the national team took to social media to express support for Shakib after his name was implicated in the murder case of garment worker Rubel during an anti-discrimination student protest. At the time, both current and former players questioned the legitimacy of the case, many arguing that the charges against Shakib were fabricated. However, this time, regarding Shakib's absence from the Test, there has been notable silence from the players.

While the team has remained quiet on social media, Shanto acknowledged the unfortunate nature of Shakib's inability to return but reassured that this was not a retirement. He expressed hope that Shakib would still be given a proper farewell in the future, saying, "Shakib hasn't retired, and we hope to bid him farewell from home soil."

Shakib had announced his retirement from Test cricket during the India tour, mentioning that the Mirpur Test against South Africa would be his last. While there were initial concerns about security that cast doubt on his participation, those were eventually cleared, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named him in the squad for the first Test. The news of his inclusion sparked excitement among fans, but it also led to protests demanding his exclusion from the team. Protesters wrote hostile messages on the stadium walls and submitted a memorandum to the BCB calling for Shakib's removal. Meanwhile, Shakib's supporters rallied in his favour, further intensifying the situation.

With this charged atmosphere in the background, Bangladesh and South Africa are set to begin their first Test on 21 october at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.