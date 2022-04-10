Iceland Cricket take cheeky dig at BCCI after Kohli's controversial dismissal

And even while RCB won in a convincing manner, the dismissal remained the talking point of the match before a tweet from Iceland Cricket on the subject went viral. 

Virat Kohli and the cricket fraternity were left infuriated as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) incurred a controversial dismissal in the IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Kohli was two runs short of his maiden half-century score this season when he was given LBW and the third umpire failed have enough conclusive evidence to overturn the decision.

It was in the penultimate over of RCB's chase when a length delivery from Dewald Brevis in his very first over in IPL struck Kohli's pads. The on-field umpire sided with Mumbai's appeal while Kohli opted for the review. The third umpire failed to conclude as the whether the ball hit the pad or the bat first and lack of evidence left him inconclusive as remained on the side of the on-field decision leaving Kohli livid. 

Following the dismissal, Iceland Cricket took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at BCCI for the poor umpiring standard before suggesting that they have "trained" umpires ready to fly over to India for the IPL.

"It's not easy for on-field umpires to detect inside edges or whether the ball hit bat or pad first. But every TV umpire should be able to make the right call with the benefit of slow-motion replays and technology like UltraEdge. @BCCI We have trained umpires ready to fly over," they tweeted.

The dismissal had no effect on the run chase as RCB completed the chase two balls later after Glenn Maxwell hit Brevis through the covers for a boundary, hence winning by seven wickets to inflict Mumbai's fourth-straight loss this season. 

Kohli had finished with 48 off 36 in the 152-run chase and was ably supported by young Anuj Rawat, who scored his maiden IPL fifty en route to his knock of 66 off 47, laced with two boundaries and 6 sixes. This was RCB's third straight win this season. 

