ICC World Cup Trophy travels to Padma Bridge

The ICC organised an official photo session for the trophy at Service Area 1, Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Mawa End on Monday.

UNB
07 August, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 11:12 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Ahead of this year's World Cup in India, the ICC World Cup Trophy has embarked on a world tour, making its way across iconic landmarks, including the Padma Bridge in Bangladesh.

The ICC organised an official photo session for the trophy at Service Area 1, Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Mawa End on Monday. Following the schedule, the trophy will be exhibited at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Commencing at 9 am and continuing until noon, this exclusive event will be graced by esteemed guests, including members of the National Team, Women's Team, current and former cricketers, cricket officials, organizers, and representatives from the media.

The grand finale of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour in Bangladesh will be a public exhibition of the trophy at the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, located in the heart of Dhaka at Panthapath.

On 9 August, cricket enthusiasts and fans of all ages will have the opportunity to witness the gleaming trophy firsthand from 11 am to 8 pm.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour commenced in late June, covering 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America, and the host country India, as announced by the ICC. After Bangladesh, the World Cup trophy will travel to Kuwait.

Cricket

ICC World Cup 2023 / Padma Bridge

