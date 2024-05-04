ICC to unveil Women's T20 World Cup fixtures in Bangladesh

ICC to unveil Women's T20 World Cup fixtures in Bangladesh

Bangladesh are the hosts of the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup at a local hotel in Dhaka tomorrow (Sunday).

Bangladesh are the host of the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. This is the second time the country is hosting the tournament, having organized the event earlier in 2014.

The announcement will be attended by esteemed guests including the Bangladesh Government's Minister for Youth and Sports and BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and the Women's Team Captains of Bangladesh and India.

The top 10 Women's teams will feature in 23 matches in the tournament after which the champions will be decided. All of the matches sans final will be held at two venues of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, considered as the country's home of cricket will host the final. 

Bangladesh participated the tournament for the first time in 2014 when they were the host. They sprung a surprise by beating Sri Lanka in the group phase but eventually couldn't make it to the second round. Later, they played 16 matches in four editions of the World Cup but failed to win any game.

This time too, they qualified for the tournament proper after a dominating performance in qualifiers. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hopes that the Tigresses will be able to end win drought in the World Cup by taking advantage of the home condition. 

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

