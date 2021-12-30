ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Fixtures: Bangladesh to Face England in Group Phase

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Fixtures: Bangladesh to Face England in Group Phase

The top eleven teams from the previous edition, as well as the five regional tournament champions have qualified for the upcoming youth World Cup.

UNB
30 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 04:31 pm
ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Fixtures: Bangladesh to Face England in Group Phase

The 2022 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup will be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5. The World Cup will feature 16 nations and four cricket grounds in the Caribbean Islands will host all 48 matches.

The top eleven teams from the previous edition, as well as the five regional tournament champions have qualified for the upcoming youth World Cup.

Bangladesh U-19 team will kick off their campaign against England. Let's have a look at the group stage schedule for the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022.

 

Group A Fixtures of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022

This group includes the defending champions Bangladesh and one of the tournament favorites England. UAE and Canada are the other two teams in this group. Based on the strength of the teams, Bangladesh and England are likely to proceed to the super league stage quarter-finals. It will be fascinating to witness who comes out on top in this group. Some of the Bangladeshi players that were part of the U-19 World Cup 2020 winning team will also take part in this tournament.  

Full Schedule of Group A

Date

Fixture

Venue

January 15 (Saturday)

Canada vs UAE

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 16 (Sunday)

Bangladesh vs England

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 18 (Tuesday)

England vs Canada

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 20 (Thursday)

England vs UAE

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 20 (Thursday)

Bangladesh vs Canada

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 22 (Saturday)

Bangladesh vs UAE

Saint Kitts and Nevis

 

Group B Fixtures of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022

2020 U-19 World Cup runner-up India and South Africa are two of the strongest teams in this group. The other two teams are Ireland and Uganda. India and South Africa are the favorites to reach quarter-finals from this group.

Full Schedule of Group B

Date

Fixture

Venue

January 15 (Saturday)

India vs South Africa

Guyana

January 15 (Saturday)

Ireland vs Uganda

Guyana

January 18 (Tuesday)

South Africa vs Uganda

Trinidad and Tobago

January 19 (Wednesday)

India vs Ireland

Trinidad and Tobago

January 21 (Friday)

South Africa vs Ireland

Trinidad and Tobago

January 22 (Saturday)

India vs Uganda

Trinidad and Tobago

 

Group C Fixtures of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, and Zimbabwe will compete in this group for a spot in the Super league quarter-finals. However, Pakistan and Afghanistan are expected to advance to the next round.

Full Schedule of Group C

Date

Fixture

Venue

January 15 (Saturday)

Pakistan vs Papua New Guinea

Trinidad and Tobago

January 16 (Sunday)

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe

Trinidad and Tobago

January 18 (Tuesday)

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea

Trinidad and Tobago

January 20 (Thursday)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Trinidad and Tobago

January 20 (Thursday)

Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea

Trinidad and Tobago

January 22 (Saturday)

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Trinidad and Tobago

 

Group D Fixtures of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022

Australia, Sri Lanka, Scotland, and the host West Indies will compete in this group, which is regarded as the group of death. There will surely be some thrilling matchups in this group.

Full Schedule of Group D

Date

Fixture

Venue

January 14 (Friday)

West Indies vs Australia

Guyana

January 14 (Friday)

Sri Lanka vs Scotland

Guyana

January 17 (Monday)

West Indies vs Scotland

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 17 (Monday)

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 19 (Wednesday)

Australia vs Scotland

Saint Kitts and Nevis

January 21 (Friday)

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Saint Kitts and Nevis

 

Bottom Line

According to the schedule, Group D is the toughest in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. Australia, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies will compete for a place in the quarter-finals from this group. In addition, all of the top teams in the other groups are likely to proceed to the first knockout round. However, the knockout phases of the U-19 World Cup are predicted to be more challenging for the teams.  

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team / ICC U-19 World Cup

Comments

