ICC trying to improve pitches in New York after criticism

The voices against the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York grew stronger and louder after the T20 World Cup match between India and Ireland.

The murmurs were already there after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 and South Africa took 18.2 overs to chase it down in the venue's international debut.

They turned out into a chorus after Ireland were bowled out for 96 by India, and players from both sides suffered body blows on Wednesday.

Many experts and former players criticised the ICC for the nature of the pitch.

A day after the game, the ICC released a statement, saying, "The pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted."

"The world-class grounds team have been working hard since the conclusion of yesterday's game to remedy the situation and deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches," it added.