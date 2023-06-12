ICC punishes Gill for 'inappropriate' outburst; India also slapped with heavy fine

The Indian team has been fined the entirety of their WTC final match fee for slow over rate, the ICC said on Monday. The severe action has been taken after Rohit and Co. were guilty of being five overs short of target.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Things went from bad to worse for Team India after Rohit Sharma and his entire unit was slapped with a heavy sanction from the International Cricket Council after they lost to Australia in the World Test Championship final by 209 runs. 

The Indian team has been fined the entirety of their WTC final match fee for slow over rate, the ICC said on Monday. The severe action has been taken after Rohit and Co. were guilty of being five overs short of target.

Besides, India opener Shubman Gill too has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing displeasure. Gill, visibly upset with umpire's decision to rule him out in India's second innings, had taken to Twitter and Instagram to show his annoyance after he was given out caught in the slips by Cameron Green.

"India's Shubman Gill will face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener was fined a further 15 percent of his match fee," the statement read.

