ICC looking at alternatives hosts for Women's T20 World Cup due to situation in Bangladesh

The recent political turmoil and unrest in Bangladesh have left the International Cricket Council (ICC) contemplating its decision to host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in the country.

Although there are still 57 days left in hand before the tournament kicks off, with England taking South Africa on 3 October, ICC has shortlisted India as one of the alternate venues to host the World Cup.

Bangladesh has been hit by an anti-government campaign for the last few weeks, which led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post on Monday, after which she flew to India on Monday, while army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman took charge with the aim of forming an interim government.

Amid the unrest, former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who is a member of Hasina's Awami League party, dealt a blow as his residence in Narail was destroyed by protestors.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, UAE, India and Sri Lanka have been shortlisted as back-up venues to host the ten-team women's tournament, which will be played from 3-20 October.

"The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants," an ICC statement said. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants."

Amid the situation in Bangladesh, Australia, England and India have already issued travel advisories to their citizens against travelling to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the report further hinted that UAE could likely emerge as the top contender to host the tournament if the committee decide to shift the women's T20 World Cup out of Bangladesh.

During the month of October, there will be a rain threat in Sri Lanka, while for India, visa issues with the Pakistan team could be an issue.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed the departure of their A team by 48 hours for the series in Pakistan as the Dhaka airport is likely to remain closed till Tuesday.

"The BCB has confirmed to the PCB their men's 'A' cricket team's departure for Islamabad has been delayed by 48 hours due to unforeseen circumstances," the PCB said in a statement on Monday. "The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course. The Bangladesh 'A' cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from 10-27 August."