ICC has plan B in place if India decline to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Sports

Hindustan Times
04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 12:47 pm

Related News

ICC has plan B in place if India decline to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

With Pakistan selected as hosts, there are huge question marks over India's participation at the Champions Trophy.

Hindustan Times
04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 12:47 pm
ICC has plan B in place if India decline to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy will be back next year, and will be held in Pakistan from 19 February to 9 March .

Pakistan are the defending champions and the tournament last took place seven years ago in 2017. In 2016, the ICC cancelled future editions of the tournament after 2017, with the aim to have only one major tournament for each format.

But then in 2021, they reversed their decision and announced the tournament's return in 2025.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With Pakistan selected as hosts, there are huge question marks over India's participation in the tournament due to political and diplomatic relations between both countries.

To cover all bases if India refuse to travel to Pakistan, the ICC have reportedly sanctioned a budget of around 65 million dollars during its recent AGM in Colombo.

According to Cricbuzz, the budget cover expenses of hosting matches in locations other than Pakistan.

According to the report, the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) approval notes mention that, "PCB has signed Host Agreement and has worked with management to draft an event budget which is submitted F&CA for approval. Management has also approved an estimate of the increase in the cost of staging the event if it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan."

"A planning meeting and inspection of proposed match venues took place in Pakistan in March 2024. A significant amount of renovation work is underway in all three venues to upgrade facilities", the note further added.

According to reports, the draft schedule has been made and India's matches are set to be held in Lahore, and they will also face hosts Pakistan.

They will be slotted in Group A, with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. According to the draft schedule, India will face Pakistan on 1 March.

Meanwhile, they will take on Bangladesh on 20 February 20 and New Zealand on 23 February.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / icc / champions trophy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

17h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos