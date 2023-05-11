ICC has got no written assurance on Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup

Sports

Hindustan Times
11 May, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 01:09 am

Related News

ICC has got no written assurance on Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup

Pakistan are likely to play India in Ahmedabad with bulk of their matches expected to be held in southern India cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.

Hindustan Times
11 May, 2023, 01:00 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 01:09 am
ICC has got no written assurance on Pakistan&#039;s participation in ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council has got no written assurance from the Pakistan Cricket Board over its national team's participation in the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India even as impasse regarding the Asia Cup continues.

"India coming to Pakistan and Pakistan going to India doesn't depend either on BCCI or PCB. So, PCB can't give any assurance to ICC about its participation in the global event.

"It is the Pakistan government that will give approval just like in case of BCCI, it can only come to PCB subject to government clearance," an ICC board member privy to developments told PTI on Wednesday.

Pakistan are likely to play India in Ahmedabad with bulk of their matches expected to be held in southern India cities like Bengaluru and Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is all but set to shift the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka after most of the member nations decided to reject the 'Hybrid Model' idea floated by PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

According to the proposal, Pakistan would have played all its matches in Pakistan with India playing their games in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

However, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have expressed their reservations about travelling to and fro between Pakistan and UAE should they qualify for the Super Fours.

An ACC source confirmed that if the tournament is shifted to Sri Lanka, Pakistan will not participate in the event.

"Mr Sethi did try to convince the members that 'Hybrid Mode' can be commercially more viable but I can tell you that it is a logistical nightmare for cricketers of other nations travelling between Pakistan and UAE every second day.

"The ACC would request Pakistan to keep their hosting rights but if they don't agree then the continental championship will be a five-team affair," the ACC source added.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / icc cricket world cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

11h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

11h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

16h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

4h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

5h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

6h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

8h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter