ICC announces schedule of T20 WC warm-up matches; Bangladesh to play Afghanistan and SA

Bangladesh will play two warm-up games against Afghanistan and South Africa on 17 October and 19 October at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane respectively before the start of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

According to the warm-up fixtures announced on Thursday by the ICC, all 16 participating teams will play two unofficial matches before their respective main rounds.

The warm-up matches will be held in Melbourne and Brisbane for all 16 teams. The teams that qualified to play the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games in Brisbane on 17 and 19 October.

The first warm-up fixture is between the West Indies and the UAE at the Junction Oval on 10 October. Scotland then take on Netherlands and Sri Lanka play Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

Here is the complete schedule of the warm-up matches of ICC T20 World Cup

10 October - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval

10 October - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval

10 October - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG

11 October - Namibia v Ireland, MCG

12 October - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG

13 October - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval

13 October - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval

13 October - Scotland v UAE, MCG

17 October - Australia v India, The Gabba

17 October - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field

17 October - England v Pakistan, The Gabba

17 October - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field

19 October - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba

19 October - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field

19 October - New Zealand v India, The Gabba

The Round 1 of the World Cup in which UAE, Netherlands, Namibia, Sri Lanka (Group A), West Indies, Ireland, Scotland, Zimbabwe (Group B) have been divided into two groups of four each, will begin on 16 October.

Two teams from each group will qualify and join the other top eight ranked teams in the Super 12 stage starting on 22 October.