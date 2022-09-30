ICC announces prize money for T20 WC, title winners to take home USD 1.6 million

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 03:14 pm

The ICC announced that the winning side at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on 13 November would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount.

The ICC has announced the prize money for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with the title winners taking home a whopping $US 1.6 million.

The ICC announced that the winning side at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on 13 November would receive prize money of $1.6 million, with the runners-up guaranteed half the amount.

At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth $40,000.

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12s are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The other eight teams - Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B - are split into two groups of four and will play the first round. For any win in the first round, prize money of $40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.

 

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2022

